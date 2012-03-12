Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Statistics department releases Jan 2012 index industrial production at 12.01pm (0401) MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The FBM KLCI index, Malaysian benchmark stock index, gained 0.64 points or 0.04% on Friday, mainly led by national power provider Tenaga Nasional Bhd and the country's No.1 lender Malayan Banking Bhd. * U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as investors brushed off the technical default by Greece and focused instead on another strong monthly jobs report. * Global stocks rose and the dollar rallied broadly on Friday after a robust U.S. labor market report beat expectations and provided another sign the world's biggest economy is recovering. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures hit their highest in nine months on Friday, buoyed by an improved global outlook and upbeat price forecasts for the edible oil from analysts at a key conference. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia minister to quit ahead of elections -Bernama > Malaysia c.bank holds rates, sees signs of global recovery > PREVIEW-Malaysia's Feb palm oil stocks seen at 6-month low > Bayer's Asia sales rise 9.4 pct in 2011, upbeat on outlook > BASIS POINT-Las Vegas Sands seeks S$4.6 bln Marina Bay Sands refi > Petronas raises March Tapis alpha to record-high of $8.65/bbl > Blow for Qantas as talks with Malaysian Airlines end > INTERVIEW-GE sees slower revenue growth in Southeast Asia ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1370.87 0.36% 4.960 USD/JPY 82.38 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0244 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1710.59 0.15% 2.560 US CRUDE 107.06 -0.32% -0.350 DOW JONES 12922.02 0.11% 14.08 ASIA ADRS 130.08 0.74% 0.95 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday as Greece moved closer to averting a messy default and securing fresh international aid, boosting investors' appetite for riskier assets. * Philippine and Indonesian shares posted modest gains on Friday helped by selective buying in property and banking shares while some other Southeast Asian stock markets were flat or retreated amid profit-taking.