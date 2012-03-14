Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Malaysia's parliament in session. MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index dropped 0.05 pct on Tuesday, with losses by national power provider Tenaga Nasional dropping by 2.02 pct while property to power conglomerate YTL Corp dropped 2.19 pct. * The U.S. stock market posted its best day this year, with Tuesday's late spark coming from JPMorgan Chase & Co after the bank announced it will raise its dividend. * The dollar jumped against the euro and the yen on Tuesday after comments by the Federal Reserve drove down expectations that it would further ease monetary policy, and U.S. stocks notched multi-year highs on optimism on the economy and after JPMorgan raised its dividend. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged up on Tuesday, as traders bet energy markets would hold firm and eyed the outlook for U.S. corn plantings, which could take more acreage from soybeans and limit global edible oil supply this year. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Baring favours palm oil, fertiliser firms > Foreign firms eye Vietnam refinery stake > UAE's Etisalat eyes $700 mln from sale of XL Axiata stake-sources > Indonesia raises 1.66 trln rph in sukuk auction, above target > Singapore's PhillipCapital buys Turkish broker Hak Menkul > Payment dispute halts Indonesia's Koba Tin shipment ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1395.95 1.81% 24.860 USD/JPY 82.97 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1227 -- -0.004 SPOT GOLD 1674.49 -0.02% -0.260 US CRUDE 106.68 -0.03% -0.040 DOW JONES 13177.68 1.68% 217.97 ASIA ADRS 131.56 2.10% 2.71 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday helped by short-covering, while the regional units briefly turned lower versus the yen after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged. * Southeast Asian stock markets were mostly higher on Tuesday after a choppy session, with Singapore climbing to a one-week high as property shares led the way on hopes about the positive spillover of China's efforts to boost consumer demand.