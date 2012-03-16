Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Affin Investment Bank launches new stockbroking branch, Petaling Jaya, 9.30 am (0130) MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The FBM KLCI index gained 3.67 points or 0.23% on Thursday, with Malaysia's top lenders Malayan Banking Bhd and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd leading the gain. * The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis on Thursday as stocks resumed the upward climb that has produced a steady stream of gains this year. * The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis on Thursday as data underscored improvement in the U.S. economy, while crude fell on news Britain and the United States might release strategic oil stocks to keep growth on track. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged up to another nine-month high on Thursday, as strong export numbers painted a rosy demand outlook for the edible oil and as soybean supply fears in South America supported prices. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > San Miguel seeks loan to get ExxonMobil's Malaysia assets > STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-CLSA names top 13 regional plays > Iran struggles to buy SE Asian palm oil as sanctions bite > Malaysia's March 1-15 palm oil exports up 41.9 pct-SGS ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0018 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.6 0.6% 8.320 USD/JPY 83.39 -0.13% -0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2866 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1656.56 -0.07% -1.170 US CRUDE 105.5 0.37% 0.400 DOW JONES 13252.76 0.44% 58.66 ASIA ADRS 131.14 0.84% 1.09 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Most emerging Asian currencies dipped on Thursday due to a firm dollar backed by higher U.S. bond yields on optimism over recovery in the world's top economy, while worries about a slowing Chinese economy also weighed. * Thai stocks climbed to their highest in almost 16 years on Thursday, led by banking and telecoms shares, but shares in Indonesia and the Philippines fell amid renewed concerns about Chinese growth that gripped sentiment across Asia.