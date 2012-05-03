Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Press launch of All-Electric Nissan Leaf Pilot Tentative at Edaran Tan Chong Motor's Nissan Showroom, Jalan Kemajuan, Petaling Jaya at 0845am (0045). > Suzuki Nex official media launch at City Karting Go-Kart Circuit, Shah Alam at 1000am (0200). > Time Engineering Bhd holds AGM at Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). > The launching of "Malaysian Diplomats: our stories volume 1" by Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister A. Kohilan Pillay at Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations (IDFR), Jalan Wisma Putra, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). > Lamborghini Gallardo Malaysia Ltd Edition's official launch at Ciao Ristorante, Jalan Kg Pandan, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index gained 0.75 percent on Wednesday with builder UEM Land Holdings rising 5.47 percent while gaming to property group Genting Bhd rose 3.09 percent. * The S&P 500 and the Dow edged lower o n W ednesday as data showed that private sector hiring fell far more than expected in April, sparking concerns that Friday's U.S. jobs report will also disappoint investors. * Global stocks and the euro fell o n W ednesday after data showed U.S. companies hired the fewest people in seven months in April and the euro zone's factory sector slipped further. * Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower on Wednesday as expectations of higher production offset strong exports and an uptick in global economic activity. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia drop share swap > Aker Solutions wins subsea system contract in Malaysia > Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia halted; share swap may be off > Navis sells stake in garment firm Trimco to Partners Group > Malaysia cuts April Tapis crude OSP to $129.03/bbl > Malaysia's palm tax policy may come after $3 bln IPO > Australia's Origin inks gas sales deal with GLNG ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.31 -0.25% -3.510 USD/JPY 80.12 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9277 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1651.31 -0.08% -1.320 US CRUDE 105.25 0.03% 0.020 DOW JONES 13268.57 -0.08% -10.75 ASIA ADRS 126.16 -0.23% -0.29 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar led gains among Asian peers on Wednesday as strong U.S. manufacturing data and improved Chinese factory activity buoyed sentiment and lifted expectations of inflows to the region. * Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, with benchmark indexes in the Philippines and Indonesia rising to all-time highs, as strong U.S. economic data boosted investor appetite for risky assets, particluarly the region's energy and commodities stocks.