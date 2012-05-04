Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Visdynamics Holdings Bhd's AGM at The Royale Bintang KL, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300) > LBS Media Appreciation Night at KL Golf & Country Club, Kuala Lumpur at 1830pm (1030). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index rose 0.05 percent on Thursday, with budget carrier AirAsia Bhd leading the gain. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as economic data sent mixed signals on the recovery a day before the April payrolls report, while shares of Green Mountain plunged after poor results. * Global stocks and crude oil fell o n T hursday after data showing tepid growth in the U.S. services sector raised concerns about the economic recovery a day before a highly anticipated labor market report for April. * Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses to a six-week low on Thursday, as disappointing economic data from the United States and Europe cast doubts on global economic recovery and commodity demand. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Indonesia shelves plan to limit use of subsidised fuel by car type > East Asian nations expand, strengthen emergency programme > Malaysia's Sapura Kencana to list on May 17-source > Vietnam cuts 2012 rice export forecast to 5.4 mln T > Malaysia mosque a source of hope for heroin addicts ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1391.57 -0.77% -10.740 USD/JPY 80.16 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9295 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1636.2 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 102.53 -0.01% -0.010 DOW JONES 13206.59 -0.47% -61.98 ASIA ADRS 124.82 -1.06% -1.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Thursday as investors took profits, trimming risky assets after gloomy data from the United States and Europe, although their downside was limited before the European Central bank's meeting. * Philippine stocks hit an all-time high on Thursday spurred by optimism over the economy and strong earnings outlook of a consumer conglomerate. But markets elsewhere in Southeast Asia posted modest gains because of concerns over the strength of global growth.