Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Deputy Human Resources Minister Maznah Mazlan officiates KSM-INTAN Executive Talk in conjunction with Labour Day 2012 and Implementation of Minimum Wage at INTAN Bukit Kiara, Kuala Lumpur at 0830am (0030). > Four international experts to present papers on rare earth processing industry at The International Symposium On Rare Earth at Renaissance Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100). > Malaysia Investment Development Authority chief executive officer Noharuddin Nordin speaks on incentives for biomass industry at Biomass Commercialisation and Financing Seminar at Putra World Trade Centre at 0915am (0115). > Bose Corporation holds media conference to announce new project at MIDA Sentral, Kuala Lumpur at 1215pm (0415). > International Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed co-chairs roundtable meeting between Myanmar business delegation and Malaysian businessmen at Menara Matrade, Jalan Khidmat Usaha, Off Jalan Duta at 1500pm (0700). > AirAsia Bhd signs agreement with Educational Testing Service and Eshia & Associates Sdn Bhd at AirAsia Office, LCCT, Sepang at 1500pm (0700). > Prime Minister Najib Razak attends the Vaisakhi Day celebration (Gurdwara Council Malaysia) at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur at 2000pm (1200). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index rose 0.5 percent on Friday, with gains led by builder UEM Land Holdings that rose 2.42 percent, and national power provider Tenaga Nasional that climbed 2.33 percent. * U.S. stock index futures fell after Greek voters trounced ruling parties in elections on Sunday, a result that put the country's future in the euro zone at risk, and as Socialist candidate Francois Hollande won the French presidency. * Risk assets fell broadly on Monday after elections in Greece and France fuelled questions about whether struggling euro zone economies will continue to pursue austerity measures which are seen by markets as crucial to resolving the bloc's debt crisis. * Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Friday, touching a six-week low at 3,335 ringgit, the steepest weekly loss since November, as investors remain worried about the health of the global economy. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Nepal PM to set up unity government after cabinet quits > PetroVietnam to decide in 2013 on oil drilling off Cuba > Bangkok swelters, sparks debate on city planning in Asia ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0018 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1369.1 -1.61% -22.470 USD/JPY 79.91 0.2% 0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8403 -- -0.038 SPOT GOLD 1640.76 -0.08% -1.290 US CRUDE 96.35 -2.17% -2.140 DOW JONES 13038.27 -1.27% -168.32 ASIA ADRS 123.29 -1.23% -1.53 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The Indian rupee and Indonesian rupiah, the worst performers among emerging Asian currencies in 2012, were poised on Friday for another week of losses and could fall further on worries about fund outflows amid the countries' policy uncertainties. * Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, with Thailand led down by index heavyweight energy shares such as PTT Pcl, amid concerns over the health of the global economy and caution ahead of a U.S. payrolls report.