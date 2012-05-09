Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Release of March 2012 External Trade data at 1601 pm (0801 GMT). > RAM Holdings Bhd holds 21st annual general meeting, Skyview 6, Level 28, Gardens Hotel, Midvalley City, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300 GMT) > Felda Global Group's subsidiary, Delima Oil Products Sdn Bhd, launches several new bread spread products, Dewan Merak Kayangan, Balai Felda, Jalan Gurney 1, Kuala Lumpur at 1500pm (0800 GMT) > Shell Malaysia signs sale and purchase agreement with National Gas Company SAOG (NGC) on the sale of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) business, Malaysian Petroleum Club, Level 42, Tower 2, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, Kuala Lumpur at 1600pm (0800 GMT) MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysia's benchmark stock index gained 5.73 points or 0.36 percent on Tuesday, led by gains from power-to-property conglomerate YTL Corp Bhd and petrol stations operator Petronas Dagangan Bhd. * U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday after political developments in Greece fanned concerns about Europe's fiscal health, but a late rally helped indexes cut losses to close well above lows. * Asian shares fell and the euro stayed pressured on Wednesday, as Greece struggled to form a government two days after elections, raising the risk that a hard-won bailout could be nullified. * Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Tuesday, as investors fretted over the growing uncertainty in the euro zone after key elections and the weak U.S. economic data that cast doubts over the state of global economy. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > EXCLUSIVE-Shell in talks to cut Iraq's Majnoon output target > Malaysia's CIMB buys into San Miguel bank arm for $300 mln > Malaysia's c.bank reserves at $135.9 bln on April 30 > Philippine, China firms discuss South China Sea gas project > Sembcorp Marine gets $208 mln rig order from Perisai > Malaysian farmers get election year windfall from IPO > Malaysia's Bank Islam mulling acquisition of Indonesia's Bank Muamalat > New Issue-RHB Bank prices $300 mln 2017 bond > PREVIEW-Malaysia March exports, factory output growth seen slower ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1363.72 -0.43% -5.860 USD/JPY 79.93 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8454 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1603.09 -0.11% -1.790 US CRUDE 97.19 0.19% 0.190 DOW JONES 12932.09 -0.59% -76.44 ASIA ADRS 121.57 -1.44% -1.78 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Emerging stocks dipped on Tuesday towards recent three-month lows, as austerity-rejecting elections in Greece and France kept uncertainty high, though Romanian assets were steady after the country's new government won a confidence vote. * Southeast Asian stock markets rose moderately on Tuesday as investors selectively bought into blue-chip firms, including Thai consumer and telecoms stocks after their strong quarterly results, but commodities-related shares fell along with the weak oil market.