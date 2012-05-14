Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Second Annual Modern Railways Conference at Hilton Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0800am (0000) (to May 16). > Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Shigeru Nakamura launches Islamic banking and finance training for Palestinians at Lanai Kijang, Bank Negara Facilities, Jalan Berjasa, Kuala Lumpur at 0830am (0030). > Signing ceremony on facility agreement between Malakoff, Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Bhd and Mizuho Corporate Bank Ltd at Exim Bank, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300). > Defense Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi receives Thailand Armed Forces Chief, Thanasak Patimapragorm at Defence Ministry, Jalan Padang Tembak, Kuala Lumpur at 1430pm (0630). > Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin launches National Reading Icon - former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad at National Library, Kuala Lumpur at 1500pm (0700). > EU Trade & Investment Mission 2012 Czech Republic and Poland at Menara Atlan, Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur at 1500pm (0700). > Bank Negara Malaysia governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz holds a press conference in conjunction with the Financial Stability Board Regional Consultative Group for Asia meeting at Sasana Kijang, Bank Negara Malaysia, Jalan Dato' Onn, Kuala Lumpur at 1730pm (0930). > Press conference & Book Launch, W Mitchel, "The Man Who Would Not be Defeated" at The Royal Bintang @ The Curve, Petaling Jaya at 1400pm (0600). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysia's benchmark stock index lost 3.74 points or 0.24 percent on Friday, dragged by agriculture group PPB Group Bhd and gaming giant Genting Bhd. * Shares of U.S. banks slumped on Friday after JPMorgan said it lost billions of dollars on bad trades, but the overall market ended only modestly lower, thanks to gains in technology shares. * Global stocks retreated on Friday as uncertainty over Europe's festering debt crisis overcame an early bounce driven by better-than-expected U.S. consumer sentiment, while oil prices fell after weak data from China reduced demand expectations. * Malaysian palm oil futures slipped to a 9-week low on Friday before ending more than 2 percent lower as political uncertainty in the euro zone and weak industrial production data in China weighed on the demand outlook for the edible oil. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysian listed XiDeLang eyes dual listing in Hong Kong > Cyprus gets 15 bids for offshore gas search > Malaysia holds rates, sees domestic demand supporting growth > Asia Crude-Vietnam PV Oil offers 1st Bintulu cargo > INSTANT VIEW 2- Malaysia keeps key interest rate on hold > India's April vegoil imports jump 27 pct m/m -trade > Manila's San Miguel Q1 net income up 19 pct y/y > China criticises Philippines on South China Sea protest > CIMB Bank's ratings unaffected by proposed acquisition BoC > Genting Singapore shares fall after Q1 earnings drop ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1353.39 -0.34% -4.600 USD/JPY 80 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8307 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1579.6 0.08% 1.300 US CRUDE 95.54 -0.61% -0.590 DOW JONES 12820.60 -0.27% -34.44 ASIA ADRS 120.36 -0.92% -1.12 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Emerging stocks hit 3-1/2 month lows on Friday, led lower by data showing China's economy stuttered unexpectedly in April, a gloomy mood that took South Africa's rand to four-month lows. * Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday on continued euro zone political turmoil and weak economic data from China that led investors to sell commodity-related shares.