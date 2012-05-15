Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > ACCA Asia Pacific SSO Summit 2012 exchange of memorandum of understanding between ACCA and Multimedia Development Corp at One World Hotel, Petaling Jaya at 0900am (0100). > SME Factors launches signing agreement with PBBM Global Corp Bhd for factoring facility worth 200 million ringgit for SMEs at Istana Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100). > Petronas Gas Bhd holds AGM at InterContinental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0930am (0130). > International Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed opens Metaltech 2012 at Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). > Press conference by The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA), Etihad Airways and Maybank Islamic on World Islamic Tourism Mart 2012 at Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). > Kelly Services Asia Pacific Professional launches Technical Salary Guide 2012 at Furama Hotel Bukit Bintang, Jalan Changkat Thambi Dollah, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). > Deputy Information, Communications and Culture Minister Maglin Dennis D'Cruz presents prizes to winners of script writing competition at Menara Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka, Kuala Lumpur at 1030am (0230). > CISCO business briefing on its growth strategies to tap on the upward mobile trends at The InterContinental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1030am (0230). > Hua Yang Bhd launches First Soho at Flexis @ Soho Show Room Gallery, One South Serdang Perdana, Seri Kembangan at 1030am (0230). > Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Peter Chin Fah Kui attends the launching of Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) Competence Lab at Sirim QAS International Sdn Bhd, Jalan Lada Sulah, Secton 16, Shah Alam at 1030am (0230). > Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin receives courtesy call from Minister of Labour, Employment, Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment of Bangladesh Government, Khandker Mosharraf Hossain at his office, Putra Perdana Building, Putrajaya at 1300pm (0500), and attends the launching of National Youth Day at Sunway Pyramid, Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya at 1600pm (0800). > SEGI International Bhd holds AGM at SEGi University, Jalan Teknologi, Taman Sains Selangor, Kota Damansara, PJU 5, Petaling Jaya at 1430pm (0630). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index dropped 0.58 percent on Monday, led by losses in power to property conglomerate YTL Power which dropped 4.82 percent, and British American Tobacco which fell 3.0 percent. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors dealt with the one-two punch of worsening political upheaval in the euro zone and the possibility that China's economy may be softening more than previously thought. * Global stocks slid on Monday on worries Greece could leave the euro zone, while oil prices fell after a move by economic powerhouse China to boost lending sparked fears its economy was weaker than thought. * Malaysian palm oil futures suffered their sharpest fall in more than a year on Monday, closing at a three-month low as failed talks to form a new Greek government heightened fears about the euro zone's debt crisis. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Dreyfus to take stake in palm oil group Felda > Most Battersea bidders would need to flatten chimneys > Gas Malaysia to list on June 11-source > Asia Softs-Millers may sell sugar;Vietnam offloads coffee > BRIEF-Continental AG says buys rest of Continental Sime Tyre [ID:nWEA1603 ] > Malaysia sells 4.5 bln rgt sukuk at avg 3.699 pct > INTERVIEW-Some secrecy needed in trade talks-USTR Kirk > Palm oil down 3 pct to fresh 3-mth low as Greek turmoil weighs ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1338.35 -1.11% -15.040 USD/JPY 79.86 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7774 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1557.75 0.07% 1.100 US CRUDE 94.27 -0.54% -0.510 DOW JONES 12695.35 -0.98% -125.25 ASIA ADRS 118.51 -1.54% -1.85 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Emerging Asian currencies fell on Monday as investors further cut holdings of risky assets, worried by the chance Greece could exit the euro zone and by a German vote that indicated growing opposition to austerity steps. * Southeast Asian stocks fell on Monday, with Thailand's main index posting its biggest daily loss in seven months, as uncertainty over the impact of a potential Greek exit from the euro drove a rush to safety by investors, with a rout in oil markets prompting selling in energy related shares.