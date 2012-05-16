Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Information session on European Union Framework Programme 7 for Research and Technological Development at Prince Hotel & Residences, Kuala Lumpur at 0830am (0030). > Sapura Kencana Petroleum Bhd launches prospectus & new logo at Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur at 0945am (0145). > Volvo Malaysia officially kick-starts the search for Malaysia's best Truckers at Volvo Trucks Malaysia, Jalan Bicu, Section 15, Shah Alam at 1000am (0200). > Google Malaysia launches the Chrome Web Store in Malaysia at Flora Terrace, Hampshire Place, Jalan Mayang Sari, Off Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). > WCT Bhd holds press conference after its AGM/EGM at Premiere Hotel, Bandar Bukit Tinggi1/KS6, Jalan Langat, Klang at 1100am (0300). > Signing ceremony of memorandum of understanding between Perdana University & Mardi and Perdana University & UPM at Perdana Leadership Foundation, Jalan P8H, Presint 8, Putrajaya at 1200pm (0400). > Former International Trade and Industry Minister Rafidah Aziz delivers talk entitled "Roles of SMEs in Creating a High Income Economy" at Menara Kuala Lumpur at 1400pm (0600). > Information, Communications and Culture Minister Rais Yatim attends Special Installation Committee appreciation dinner at Royale Chulan Hotel at 2030pm (1230). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index dropped 0.89 percent on Tuesday, led by losses in plantation stock IOI Corp Bhd which dropped 3.28 percent, and budget airline AirAsia Bhd which fell 2.51 percent. * U.S. stocks fell for the eighth day in the past 10 on Tuesday as uncertainty stemming from the political stalemate in Greece gave investors another reason to be cautious and sellers came out in force late in the session. * The euro fell to a four-month low against the dollar and global stocks dropped o n T uesday as Greece's decision to hold new elections added to uncertainty about its future and a possible exit from the euro zone. * Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Tuesday, supported by a slight recovery in exports and after a drop in prices, although gains were limited by concerns that demand could be hit by shockwaves to Europe's economy if Greece exits the euro zone. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Politicians break constitution deadlock in unstable Nepal > Soybean prices to remain well supported -Oil World > Malaysia's May 1-15 palm oil exports down 7 pct-SGS > ANALYSIS-As funds flee, India's pain is Southeast Asia's gain > Dubai Islamic eyes benchmark Islamic bond - leads ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1330.66 -0.57% -7.690 USD/JPY 80.31 0.15% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7671 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1539.71 -0.28% -4.390 US CRUDE 93.13 -0.90% -0.850 DOW JONES 12632.00 -0.50% -63.35 ASIA ADRS 117.13 -1.16% -1.38 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The Indian rupee rose on central bank buying, leading a rebound among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday as investors covered short positions on strong German growth data and expectations regional authorities could intervene to support their units. * Stocks in Singapore and Thailand pushed higher on Tuesday, with beaten down commmodities-related shares rebounding, as strong growth in Germany spurred late buying and eased worries over the political turmoil in Greece and the euro debt problems.