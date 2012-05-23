Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Release of April 2012 Consumer Price Index at 5.00 pm (0900) > Release of 1st Quarter 2012 Gross Domestic Product at 6.00 pm (1000) Reuters poll shows Malaysia's economic growth may have slowed in the first quarter as weak global demand weighed on exports, while inflation is likely to have remained unchanged in April. MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock index gained 7.93 points or 0.52 percent on Tuesday, lifted by independent power producer YTL Power International Bhd and Dunhill cigarette maker British American Tobacco Malaysia Bhd. * U.S. stocks closed mostly flat on Tuesday after volatilility late in the session, with weakness in materials and energy shares offsetting strength in financials. * U.S. equities faltered minutes before the close on Tuesday and the euro fell as hopes European leaders will tackle the region's debt crisis ebbed, fanning doubts that much would come of a meeting just a day away. * Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Tuesday, as hopes grew that Europe would take steps to tackle its debt crisis, which has triggered a massive selloff in global financial markets. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Climate models indicate likely El Nino return - Australia > Olympics-Ankle injury rules Chong Wei out of Thomas Cup > Malaysia's c.bank reserves at $136.1 bln on May 15 > Olympics-Malaysia pedals hard for elusive Games gold > Olympics-Ramadan sets Muslim athletes extra test at London Games > Malaysia's Felda Global to kick-start book-building from May 31-source > Malaysia's Anwar says latest charges "clearly vindictive" > Malaysian Airline reports Q1 net loss of $54.57 mln > Qantas to separate international business in turnaround plan > BlackRock, investors buy $1.6 bln stake in F1-sources > Malaysia's Axiata reports Q1 net profit of $180.51 mln > PREVIEW-Malaysia's Q1 GDP growth seen slowing, April inflation flat ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0018 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1316.63 0.05% 0.640 USD/JPY 80.02 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7671 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1562.86 -0.32% -5.040 US CRUDE 91.31 -0.59% -0.540 DOW JONES 12502.81 -0.01% -1.67 ASIA ADRS 114.14 -0.31% -0.36 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday helped by short-covering and hopes European leaders will hammer out fresh steps to ease the debt crisis while boosting growth in a meeting on Wednesday. * Southeast Asian stocks were broadly higher on Tuesday led by Indonesia, rebounding from five straight losses, and Singapore on the back of commodities firms such as palm oil giant Wilmar International Ltd.