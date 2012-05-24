Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Second Finance Minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah opens Asian Business Angel Forum 2012 at JW Marriott Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0800am (0000). > Matrade seminar on "Trade Financing for SME Exporters" officiated by International Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed at Menara Matrade, Jalan Khidmat Usaha, Off Jalan Duta, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysia's benchmark stock index lost 7.13 points or 0.46 percent on Wednesday, dragged by gaming giants Genting Bhd and Genting Malaysia Bhd. * U.S. stocks staged a late-day reversal on Wednesday, rallying into the close in another volatile session as a sharp rise in materials shares boosted the S&P 500 and gains in Apple helped lift the Nasdaq. * Wall Street stocks staged a late recovery and the euro flirted with a near two-year low o n We dnesday as investors remained on edge about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone, which threatened to deepen the region's debt crisis and hurt an already fragile global recovery. * Malaysian palm oil futures slipped to their lowest in more than five months on Wednesday, tracking a downward trend in broader commodities markets as investor caution over the euro zone debt crisis resurfaced. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia's economic growth slows in Q1, domestic demand firm > Rubber demand seen punctured by euro zone, China woes this year > Malaysia's Q1 C/A surplus fell to 18.1 bln rgt from Q4 22.4 bln rgt > TABLE-Malaysia's Q1 GDP grows 4.7 pct on year > Malaysia's Q1 GDP up 4.7 pct on year, beats forecast > Malaysia's April CPI up 1.9 pct y/y, below forecast > Olympics-Ankle injury dents Lee's London bid ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1318.86 0.17% 2.230 USD/JPY 79.42 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.738 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1558.96 -0.14% -2.120 US CRUDE 90.29 0.43% 0.390 DOW JONES 12496.15 -0.05% -6.66 ASIA ADRS 113.25 -0.78% -0.89 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Emerging stocks snapped a two-day run of gains on Wednesday, falling almost 2 percent on renewed euro zone fears which pushed many emerging currencies to multi-year or even record lows against the dollar and euro. * Southeast Asian stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking losses across regional markets, as investors fretted over the impact of the possibility of a Greek exit from the euro zone.