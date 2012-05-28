Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Khind Holdings Bhd holds AGM at No 2, Jalan Astaka U8/82, Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam at 1000am (0200). > SKP Resources Bhd holds EGM at Equatorial Hotel Bangi-Putrajaya, Bandar Baru Bangi at 1030am (0230). > Malaysia's RHB Capital Bhd and OSK Holdings Bhd to unveil the details of their business merger at Westin Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 3.15pm (0715) MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysia's benchmark stock index gained 2.87 points or 0.19 percent on Friday, lifted by low-cost carrier AirAsia Bhd and independent power producer YTL Power International Bhd. * U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four with a down day on Friday as investors were reluctant to buy going into a long weekend, with uncertainty still swirling around Europe. * Asian shares and the euro edged up from lows on Monday as surveys showing a lead in opinion polls for Greece's pro-bailout camps helped ease risk aversion and calm fears of a disorderly exit from the euro bloc. * Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Friday on rising exports ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in July, although investors were still cautious on lingering fear over the euro zone debt crisis. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Germany's Evonik to brave jittery IPO market > Indonesia's Lion Air near to deal for 10 Boeing 787s > Philippines seeks 100,000 T of Australian feed wheat ž > Malaysia's May 1-25 palm oil exports up 7.6 pct-SGS > China's nine-dashed line in S. China Sea > Malaysia's May 1-25 palm oil exports up 10.5 pct-ITS > Asia private equity funds line up dollars for Myanmar > Olympics-Hidayat in a huff before London > ANALYSIS-China's nine-dashed line in S. China Sea INSTRUMENT LAST PCT NET CHG CHG S&P 500 1,317. -0.2 -2.860 2 % USD/JPY 79.57 -0.1 -0.100 % 10-YR US <US10YT=RR 1.747 -- 0.000 TSY YLD SPOT GOLD $1,574 0.09 1.440 99 US CRUDE $91.52 0.73 0.660 DOW JONES 12454. -0.6 -74.92 3 % ASIA ADRS 111.72 -0.8 -0.91 % ---------------------- ---------------------- --------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won drove emerging Asian currencies lower on Friday amid fear of more outflows, while most regional units were headed for another week of losses on worries about Europe and global growth. * Most Southeast Asian markets closed a touch higher on Friday but volumes were thin as an uncertain global economic outlook and debt woes in the euro zone weighed on investors.