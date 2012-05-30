Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Perodua Sales and UMW Corp sign sales and purchase agreement, Perodua Headquarters, Sungai Choh, Rawang, Selangor at 10 am (0200 GMT) > Petra Energy's post-AGM press conference, Banyan Room, Ground Floor, Sime Darby Convention Centre, 1A, Jalan Bukit Kiara 1, Kuala Lumpur at 12pm (0400 GMT) > Sime Darby Bhd announces third quarter financial results ended March 31, 2012, Rooftop, Sime Darby Convention Centre, 1A, Jalan Bukit Kiara, Kuala Lumpur at 3 pm (0700 GMT) MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysian benchmark stock index gained 10.38 points or 0.67 percent on Tuesday, lifted by Malaysian gaming firm Genting Malaysia Bhd and power to cement conglomerate YTL Corp Bhd. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as signs Greece would stay in the euro zone were enough to spark buying in what has been a weak month for equities, while Facebook plumbed new lows on high volume. * The euro neared a two-year low o n T uesday as investors fretted about Spain's troubled banking system, but global stocks jumped on speculation Greece would stay in the euro zone and news that China would take new measures to stem an economic slowdown. * Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to a near two-week high on Tuesday as investors cited a rebound from a sell-off on the euro zone debt crisis, while expectations of dry weather conditions in soybean-growing regions in the United States also supported prices. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia's KPJ aims for two hospital acquisitions in 2012 > Thai rubber intervention plan lags, prices drop > In escape from Japan doomsday, capital takes flight ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1332.42 1.11% 14.600 USD/JPY 79.51 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7345 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1553.6 -0.06% -0.940 US CRUDE 90.75 -0.01% -0.010 DOW JONES 12580.69 1.01% 125.86 ASIA ADRS 113.95 2.00% 2.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The Indonesian rupiah fell on Tuesday on selling by foreign banks and month-end dollar demand from local companies, while the Philippine peso turned higher after Moody's Investors Service' raised its outlook on the sovereign rating. * Most Southeast Asian stocks ended firmer on Tuesday on hopes that China might launch spending measures to boost growth, but trading volumes and gains were capped as concerns over a euro zone recovery flared after a surge in Spanish borrowing.