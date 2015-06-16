KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd will raise funds to buy a 37 percent stake in Indonesia's PT Eagle High Plantations for $680 million, CEO Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah said on Tuesday.

Felda Global, the world's third-largest palm plantation operator, is considering taking a controlling stake in the Indonesian firm but no decision has been made yet, Mohd Emir added. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Emily Chow; Writing by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Alan Raybould)