KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 Malaysian palm plantation
firm Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd said on
Tuesday it is "taking additional steps" to ensure its purchase
of a stake in Indonesia's PT Eagle High Plantations
brings value to its shareholders.
Felda Global has not paid a $174.5 million deposit for its
plan to acquire a 37 percent stake in Eagle High from Rajawali
Group due to pending approvals from the central bank and the
company's board, The Star reported on Monday, citing sources.
"As we have announced previously, we have commenced our due
diligence process by independent parties, and the process has
not yet been finalised.
"In light of the volatile current market conditions, Felda
Global is taking additional steps to ensure this deal brings
value to our shareholders especially, and the larger community
of stakeholders," its group president and chief executive
officer Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah said in a statement.
For the full statement, please click: bit.ly/1Wvh9xU
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, editing by David Evans)