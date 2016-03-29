(Recasts and adds details on Eagle High deal)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 Malaysia's Felda Global
Ventures Holdings Bhd, the world's third-largest palm
plantation operator, said it was replacing its CEO - a surprise
move that comes after a failed controversial deal last year for
it to buy into Indonesia's Rajawali Group.
Current Chief Executive Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah, who has
been in the job for three years, will be succeeded in April by
the head of its downstream operations, Zakaria Arshad, a Felda
Group veteran of 32 years, the company said in a statement.
It did not give a reason for the change.
Last year plans for Felda Global to buy 37 percent of palm
oil plantation firm PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk
collapsed after politicians and investors blasted a $680 million
deal as an expensive favour for Indonesian tycoon Peter Sondakh,
who controls the debt-burdened Rajawali Group, including Eagle
High.
Sondakh has long-standing ties with Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak. Both Najib and Sondakh have said that the deal was
commercially driven.
Seeking to avoid further investor criticism, the wider Felda
Group, a state-owned conglomerate, is now re-attempting to close
the deal using an unlisted unit and is also seeking to cut the
price by as much as 30 percent, sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters last month.
Felda Global shares were up 1.4 percent after the
announcement. The stock has fallen over 14 percent this year,
hurt by the global downturn in commodity prices.
Zakaria is also the vice chairman of the Palm Oil Refiners
Association Of Malaysia and sits on the Malaysian Palm Oil
Council board of trustees.
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Praveen Menon and Edwina
Gibbs)