KUALA LUMPUR May 24 Malaysia's Felda Global
Ventures chief executive Zakaria Arshad said on
Tuesday crude palm oil prices will average 2,500 ringgit per
tonne in 2016, up from 2,275 ringgit last year.
Felda, which is the world's third-largest palm plantation
operator, on Tuesday reported a first-quarter net loss of 65.5
million ringgit ($16 million) due to low yields from a crop
damaging El Nino, compared with 3.57 million ringgit in net
profit over the same period last year.
Its revenue stood at 3.76 billion ringgit versus 2.7 billion
ringgit at the end of March 2015.
The El Nino weather event brings dry weather across
Southeast Asia, denting palm's fruit yields and lowering output
in top producing countries Malaysia and Indonesia.
($1 = 4.1215 ringgit)
