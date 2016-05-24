(Adds comments, background)
By Emily Chow
KUALA LUMPUR May 24 Malaysia's Felda Global
Ventures chief executive Zakaria Arshad said on
Tuesday crude palm oil prices will rise in 2016 because of lower
yields from the impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon.
Palm oil is expected to average 2,500 ringgit ($607) per
tonne in 2016, up from 2,275 ringgit last year, Zakaria said at
a media briefing for Felda's results. The average is higher than
the 2,400 ringgit per tonne forecast in a Reuters poll in
February.
The El Nino weather event brings dry weather across
Southeast Asia, denting palm's fruit yields and lowering output
in Indonesia and Malaysia, the world's two largest producers.
Preparations for the La Nina weather pattern could minimise
the decline in palm oil output to between 0.2 million and 0.3
million tonnes, said an official from Felda, which is the
world's third-largest palm plantation operator.
Leading industry analyst James Fry had earlier estimated
that the La Niña could reduce global palm oil output by 0.4
million tonnes per year.
"Ample preparation work can reduce the impact of the La
Niña," Zakaria said.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said on Tuesday
there was a 50 percent chance of a La Nina weather pattern
happening, which brings rains across Asia. The BOM also said
that the El Nino, the strongest in 20 years, had ended.
Felda on Tuesday reported a first-quarter net loss of 65.5
million ringgit ($16 million) due to low yields from the El
Nino, compared with 3.57 million ringgit in net profit over the
same period last year.
Its revenue stood at 3.76 billion ringgit versus 2.7 billion
ringgit at the end of March 2015.
Benchmark palm oil prices rose 0.7 percent to
2,510 ringgit per tonne on Tuesday afternoon.
($1 = 4.1200 ringgit)
(Reporting by Emily Chow, Writing by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)