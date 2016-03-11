KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 Malaysian palm plantation operator Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd said on Friday Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah will continue to serve as its chief executive officer and president, after local media reported that he may be replaced next month.

According to The Star newspaper, Emir, who has served as CEO for three years, is expected to be replaced by Zakaria Arshad, the head of the company's downstream operations.

"Regarding on news reported by The Star today, Felda Global Ventures Holdings Berhad (FGV) emphasise that Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah will continue to serve as the president and Chief Executive Officer," FGV said in a statement. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Richard Pullin)