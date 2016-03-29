KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 Malaysian palm plantation Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd said on Tuesday it had appointed Zakaria Arshad as its new group president and chief executive effective April 1, replacing outgoing Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah.

Local media had earlier reported that Mohd Emir, whose three-year tenure comes to an end on March 31, would be replaced by Zakaria who is currently the head of Felda's downstream operations. (Reporting by Emily Chow)