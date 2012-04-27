KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 Malaysia's Felda Global
Ventures Holdings will offer up to 2.2 billion shares as it
seeks a listing on the local stock exchange, making it the third
biggest initial public offer in the Southeast Asian country
after Maxis and Petronas Chemicals.
The listing, expected to be launched in May or June, will
provide Malaysia's $27 billion palm oil sector with more
financial firepower and monetise assets for the government.
The IPO comprises 1.2 billion shares for sale to
institutional and selected investors and another 980 million
shares to the public, according to the draft prospectus of the
offer filed late on Thursday.
All the shares will have equal ranking but the pricing for
the IPO was not determined as yet, the prospectus showed. The
cash raised will go to state-owned Federal Land Development
Authority (FELDA), which fully owns the company.
FELDA has hired CIMB Investment Bank, Maybank Investment
Bank and Morgan Stanley to be joint global co-ordinators,
while JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank are joint
bookrunners.
FELDA is a statutory body set up in the 1950s to help
Malays, the largest ethnic group in Malaysia, fight rural
poverty. After the listing Felda's share of the company will
drop to 40 percent.
FGVH is the third largest oil palm plantation operator in
the world based on planted hectarage, FELDA said, while its
owned 49 percent unit Felda Holdings is the world's largest
producer of crude palm oil.
Plans to list the company had sparked resistance from some
of 113,000 farmers who own part of Felda Holdings. They feared a
loss of control in an asset they had invested in for generations
but a legal challenge they mounted has been dismissed.
Despite choppy economic conditions and a widely expected
general election in June, Malaysian companies are continuing to
proceed with their IPOs.
In addition to Felda Global's listing this year, two other
companies -- Gas Malaysia Bhd and Intergrated Healthcare
Holdings -- are pushing ahead their IPOs worth $238.2 million
and $1.5 billion, respectively.
