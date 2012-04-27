* Felda IPO set to be Asia's biggest this year
* About 88 pct of shares reserved for institutions
* Felda IPO could generate $50 mln in fees for banks
KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 Malaysia's Felda Global
Ventures Holdings moved a step closer to its planned $2 billion
IPO, set to be Asia's biggest listing this year, after it
released a prospectus that showed the company's profit rose 9
percent to $332 million last year.
The listing, expected to be launched in May or June, will
provide Malaysia's $27 billion palm oil sector with more
financial firepower and monetise assets for the government.
About 55 percent of the 2.2 billion shares on offer are held
by the Malaysian government-owned Federal Land Development
Authority (FELDA), while the rest are new shares being issued by
Felda Global Ventures Holdings (FGVH), according to the draft
prospectus filed late on Thursday.
Almost 88 percent of the total shares on offer are reserved
for institutional investors and the rest for retail, the filing
added.
The deal could be Malaysia's third-biggest IPO ever and a
big fee event for underwriters. Asian IPOs offer a commission of
between 2.0-2.5 percent, which means the five banks mandated for
the offer may share about $50 million between them.
The company has hired CIMB Investment Bank, Maybank
Investment Bank and Morgan Stanley to be joint global
coordinators, while JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank
are joint bookrunners.
Asia-Pacific IPOs and equity capital market deals are off to
the slowest start in four years in 2012, with activity down
about 20 percent so far this year compared to the same period
last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The FGVH deal could changed that. The Singapore stock
exchange is waiting for several high-profile deals, including
those planned by Formula One and Manchester United football
club. In addition to FGVH's listing, Malaysia state investor
Khazanah Nasional is expected to dual list Integrated Healthcare
Holdings in a deal worth $1.5 billion.
FELDA is a statutory body set up in the 1950s to help
Malays, the largest ethnic group in Malaysia, fight rural
poverty. After the listing, the government agency's share of the
company will drop to 40 percent.
The company ended 2011 with gross profit margin of 27
percent, down from 31.7 percent the previous year.
FGVH plans to use proceeds from the new share issuance to
fund factory takeovers, buy plantations and logistics
businesses, construct mills and refineries and pay down debt.
FGVH is the third-largest oil palm plantation operator in
the world based on planted area, the company said, while its
49-percent-owned unit, Felda Holdings Bhd, is the world's
largest producer of crude palm oil.
Plans to list the company sparked resistance from some of
the 113,000 farmers who own part of FGVH and fear a loss of
control in an asset in which they've invested for generations. A
legal challenge they filed has been dismissed and the listing
was recently approved by the farmers' cooperative.