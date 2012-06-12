* IPO to benefit from strong domestic investors' demand-IFR
* Felda deal world's second biggest after Facebook
* Offering to propel Kuala Lumpur to top Asia IPO
destination
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 Malaysian plantation
operator Felda Global Ventures Holdings is set to price its up
to $3.2 billion IPO on Wednesday at the top of an indicative
range, as strong demand from domestic investors helps it counter
a recent global trend of failed listings.
The deal, the world's second biggest initial public offering
this year behind Facebook Inc.'s $16 billion offering,
will put Kuala Lumpur neck and neck with China's Shenzhen as the
main IPO destination in the Asia Pacific region, leaving behind
Hong Kong which grossed the highest IPO proceeds in the world in
2010 and 2011.
The IPO also underscores how Malaysia's equity market has
been partially insulated from global volatility because it is
dominated by local investors and a large domestic pension fund
system.
"There is a large pool of institutional money within
Malaysia looking for investment opportunities," said
Singapore-based John Doyle, chief investment officer of equities
at UOB Asset Management.
"You are finding a fair bit of demand for the new issues
coming from domestic institutions and that is the single biggest
differentiator," he added.
There is also significant political capital invested in the
state-owned company's share sale, which is set to deliver a
windfall totalling more than $500 million to tens of thousands
of small landholders in what is likely to be an election year.
Felda, the world's third largest palm oil company
by acreage, has seen demand from institutional investors that
was 30 times larger than the amount of shares offered, excluding
the amount set aside for cornerstone investors, Thomson Reuters
publication IFR reported on Tuesday.
The company is offering 2.19 billion shares in the IPO at a
range of 4.00-4.65 ringgit, putting the base offering at up to
10.18 billion ringgit ($3.2 billion).
A successful Felda deal will bring an end to the drought in
Asia Pacific offerings, where deal volumes, including follow-on,
have dropped 47.5 percent since the beginning of the year to
$67.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
About a fifth of the proceeds will be handed out to 112,635
landholders, or settlers, giving them a combined windfall of
$553 million or nearly $5,000 each. That is more than the annual
minimum salary, adding to the economic feel-good factor that the
ruling National Front coalition is trying generate ahead of an
election expected later this year.
TUMBLING GLOBAL MARKETS
CIMB Investment Bank, Maybank Investment Bank
and Morgan Stanley are the joint global
coordinators for Felda's listing, with JPMorgan and
Deutsche Bank also acting as joint bookrunners.
The outcome of Felda's deal and other recent Malaysian IPOs
contrasts sharply to the tumble in equity capital markets
activity and pulled deals in Hong Kong, London and other parts
of the world. Late last month London luxury jeweller Graff
Diamonds ditched its $1 billion IPO in Hong Kong and a day later
motor sport racing company Formula One delayed its Singapore
offering worth up to $3 billion.
Hong Kong's IPOs have had their slowest start in about four
years with offerings down 85 percent in the first five months of
the year. Just last week, Chinese coal producer Inner Mongolia
Yitai Coal decided not to start bookbuilding for its
Hong Kong deal..
Still, several multi-billion dollar offers from Asian
companies are set to be launched later this year, including IHH
Healthcare Bhd's $2 billion IPO also in Malaysia.
Felda's deal will set Kuala Lumpur as Asia's top IPO
destination, past Shenzhen's ChiNext board of high-tech
start-ups that has seen $3.4 billion of new listings so far in
2012. The Malaysian exchange had five IPOs so far this year that
raised a combined $348 million, data showed.
Other large deals in the Philippines and Thailand underscore
the significance bankers and investors are increasingly placing
in Southeast Asia as markets crumble elsewhere in the region.
"Southeast Asia is emerging as an important destination for
IPOs, not just for domestic leaders, but increasingly as a
listing venue for leading global companies," said David
Aronovitch, a managing director and co-head of investment
banking for Southeast Asia at Morgan Stanley.
"There are several world-class companies across diverse
industry sectors seeking to go public in Singapore, Malaysia and
Indonesia in 2012, and we see this trend increasing going
forward."