* Felda prices IPO at 4.55 ringgit/share, near top
* IPO benefits from strong domestic investor demand
* World's second-biggest this year after Facebook
* IPO to propel Kuala Lumpur to top Asia IPO destination
By Yantoultra Ngui and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG/KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 Malaysia's Felda
Global Ventures Holdings, the world's third-largest
palm oil company by acreage, pr iced its $3.1 billion IPO late on
Wednesday near the top of an ind icative range, buoyed by strong
demand from domestic investors to help it counter a recent
global trend of failed listings.
The world's second-biggest initial public offering this year
behind Facebook Inc's $16 billion offering will put Kuala
Lumpur on par with Shenzhen as the main IPO destination in Asia
Pacific, leaving behind Hong Kong which grossed the highest IPO
proceeds in the world in both 2010 and 2011.
The company priced the IPO at 4.55 ringgit a share, near the
top of a 4.00-4.65 ringgit indicative range, said three sources
with direct knowledge of the deal who were not authorized to
speak publicly on the matter. Felda offered 2.19 billion shares
putting the deal at 9.96 billion Malaysian ringgit ($3.13
billion).
Felda priced its offering as Malaysian stocks have
underperformed peer markets in Southeast Asia. The benchmark
index is up 3 percent this year, lagging Vietnam's
near-22 percent gain, the Philippines' 16 percent
rise and Thailand's 13 percent increase.
Yet two IPOs in Malaysia were among the top-10 best
performing offerings in 2011. Sugar refiner MSM Malaysia
Holdings, which raised $270 million in June and is
controlled by Felda, is up 50 percent, while offshore oil and
gas service provider Bumi Armada is up by more than a
third since its July IPO.
And, feeding the optimism ahead of the Felda share sale, Gas
Malaysia jumped on its market debut on Monday and has
gained more than 10 percent.
The IPO underscores how Malaysia's equity market has been
partially insulated from global volatility as it is dominated by
local investors and a large domestic pension fund system.
"There's a large pool of institutional money in Malaysia
looking for investment opportunities," said Singapore-based John
Doyle, chief investment officer for equities at UOB Asset
Management. "You're finding a fair bit of demand for new issues
coming from domestic institutions and that's the single biggest
differentiator."
There is also significant political capital invested in
state-owned Felda's share sale, which is set to deliver a
windfall totalling more than $500 million to tens of thousands
of small landholders in what is likely to be an election year.
Demand for Felda shares from institutional investors was
more than 30 times larger than the amount of shares on offer,
excluding shares set aside for cornerstone investors, Thomson
Reuters publication IFR reported.
The company received enough orders to price at the top of
the indicative range, but F elda executives and its bankers
decided to price slightly below the top of the range to "leave
some money on the table," one of the sources said. The company
will likely exercise a greenshoe option to meet additional
demand for the IPO, though a final decision will depend on the
performance of the shares after listing, the source added.
WINDFALL
A successful Felda IPO will end a drought in Asia Pacific
offerings, where deal volumes, including follow-on, have almost
halved this year to $67.8 billion, Thomson Reuters data show.
About a fifth of the proceeds will be handed out to 112,635
landholders, or settlers, giving them each a windfall of nearly
$5,000 - more than the annual minimum salary - and adding to the
economic feel-good factor the ruling National Front coalition is
trying to generate ahead of an election expected this year.
CIMB Investment Bank, Maybank Investment Bank
and Morgan Stanley are joint global
coordinators for the Felda listing, with JPMorgan and
Deutsche Bank also acting as joint bookrunners.
Malaysia's upbeat IPO mood contrasts sharply to a tumble in
equity capital market activity and pulled deals in Hong Kong,
London and elsewhere. Late last month, London luxury jeweller
Graff Diamonds ditched a $1 billion IPO in Hong Kong
and motor sport racing company Formula One delayed a Singapore
offering worth up to $3 billion.
Hong Kong IPOs have had their slowest start in about four
years, with offerings down 85 percent in January-May. Last week,
Chinese coal producer Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal
decided not to start bookbuilding for a Hong Kong deal.
But several multi-billion dollar offers from Asian companies
are set to launch later this year, including IHH Healthcare
Bhd's $2 billion IPO, also in Malaysia.
The Felda deal will set Kuala Lumpur as Asia's top IPO
destination, overtaking Shenzhen's ChiNext board of high-tech
start-ups that has seen $3.4 billion of new listings so far in
2012. The Malaysian exchange had five IPOs so far this year that
raised a combined $348 million, data showed.
Other large deals in the Philippines and Thailand underscore
the significance bankers and investors are increasingly placing
in Southeast Asia as markets crumble elsewhere.
"Southeast Asia is emerging as an important destination for
IPOs, not just for domestic leaders, but increasingly as a
listing venue for leading global companies," said David
Aronovitch, a managing director and co-head of investment
banking for Southeast Asia at Morgan Stanley.
"There are several world-class companies across diverse
industry sectors seeking to go public in Singapore, Malaysia and
Indonesia in 2012. We see this trend increasing going forward."
($1 = 3.181 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar and S. Anuradha in
SINGAPORE, Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ian Geoghegan
and Jon Loades-Carter)