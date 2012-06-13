HONG KONG/KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 Malaysia's Felda
Global Ventures Holdings, the world's third-largest
palm oil company by acreage, priced its initial public offering
at the top of an indicative price range that will help it raise
$3.1 billion, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Wednesday.
Felda's IPO was priced at 4.55 ringgit, near the top of a
4.00-4.65 ringgit per share range, said three sources with
direct knowledge of the deal who were not authorized to speak
publicly on the matter.
The world's second-biggest IPO this year after Facebook's
$16 billion deal in mid-May, Felda has attracted
investors including French agribusiness firm Louis Dreyfus
, Fidelity Investments and Qatar Holdings LLC.
The IPO consisted of 2.19 billion shares, putting the total
offering at 9.96 billion Malaysian ringgit ($3.13 billion).
CIMB, Maybank and Morgan Stanley
acted as joint global coordinators on the IPO, with JPMorgan
and Deutsche Bank also as joint bookrunners.
($1 = 3.181 Malaysian Ringgits)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)