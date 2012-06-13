HONG KONG/KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings, the world's third-largest palm oil company by acreage, priced its initial public offering at the top of an indicative price range that will help it raise $3.1 billion, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

Felda's IPO was priced at 4.55 ringgit, near the top of a 4.00-4.65 ringgit per share range, said three sources with direct knowledge of the deal who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The world's second-biggest IPO this year after Facebook's $16 billion deal in mid-May, Felda has attracted investors including French agribusiness firm Louis Dreyfus , Fidelity Investments and Qatar Holdings LLC.

The IPO consisted of 2.19 billion shares, putting the total offering at 9.96 billion Malaysian ringgit ($3.13 billion).

CIMB, Maybank and Morgan Stanley acted as joint global coordinators on the IPO, with JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank also as joint bookrunners. ($1 = 3.181 Malaysian Ringgits) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)