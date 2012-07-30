KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 Malaysia launched a new
financial centre for Kuala Lumpur on Monday that it said had
already attracted more than $1 billion in investment and would
boost the country's bid to become a
centre for trade and finance.
The creation of the Tun Razak Exchange, named after Prime
Minister Najib Razak's father, who was also prime minister,
comes after a series of high-profile initial public offerings
that have made Kuala Lumpur the most active Asian centre for
stock debuts this year.
The hub in Kuala Lumpur, which has the world's biggest
Islamic bond market, would create half a million jobs directly
and indirectly and was expected to attract more than 100 "top
global companies", partly through special tax incentives, the
government said.
"We want to have a new business and financial hub that
brings in the east and west together. One that can grow both
Islamic and conventional finance," said Lodin Wok Kamarrudin,
chairman of the board of directors at state-owned strategic
development firm 1Malaysia Development Bhd.
Najib said in a speech that the development had already
secured a foreign "strategic investor" that had pledged 3.5
billion ringgit ($1.1 billion) for the project. The identity of
the investor and further details will be announced in September.
The project, which spans 70 acres (28 hectares) near the
capital's Petronas Twin Towers is part of Malaysia's $444
billion Economic Transformation Programme (ETP) aimed at making
the Southeast Asian country a high-income nation by 2020.
The ETP has been criticised by some analysts who say it has
lagged in attracting private sector investment and has been
over-optimistic in some of its projections.
($1 = 3.1615 ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing Stuart Grudgings and
Robert Birsel)