KUALA LUMPUR Dec 24 Nearly 60 foreign tourists
are among almost 100 people stranded at a resort in a Malaysian
national park lashed by its heaviest rainfall in more than four
decades, staff said on Wednesday, and authorities are sending
boats and a helicopter to rescue them.
About 84 guests, including travellers from Canada, Britain,
Australia and Romania, and 10 staff members at the Mutiara Taman
Negara Resort, in the East Coast state of Pahang, were marooned
after riverbanks overflowed, a resort official told Reuters.
The local fire and rescue department was sending boats and
looking for a safe spot for a helicopter to land, he said.
The park, a popular ecotourism destination spanning 434,300
hectares (1,075,000 acres) of tropical rainforest, has recorded
its highest rainfall since 1971, following major floods on the
country's east coast, state news agency Bernama said.
Residents were warned to avoid coastal areas and river
mouths as tides were expected to reach their peak over the next
two nights, Malaysian newspaper New Straits Times said.
Eastern peninsular Malaysia is regularly hit by flooding
during the annual Northeast Monsoon. This year nearly 60,000
people have been evacuated due to the floods, mostly from the
east coast, according to the latest figures by Bernama.
