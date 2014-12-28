KUALA LUMPUR Dec 28 The worst flooding in
Malaysia in more than a decade has killed 10 people and forced
nearly 160,000 from their homes and more rain is expected,
authorities said on Sunday.
Among the casualties, five were in the worst-hit state of
Kelantan, in northeastern peninsular Malaysia. Over the border
in southern Thailand, 14 people have been killed in the floods
that began in mid-December.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak toured some of the
worst-hit areas this weekend, following his return from a
vacation in Hawaii on Friday.
Najib was criticised for his absence during the calamity,
after being photographed playing golf with President Barack
Obama.
Northeastern Malaysia and southern Thailand are regularly
hit by flooding during the annual northeast monsoon but this
year the rain has been particularly heavy.
The Malaysian government said rain in Kelantan and southern
Thailand would last for at least another week. An official in
the southern Thai border town of Sungai Kolok said it would take
up to two days for water levels to drop and for the border to be
reopened.
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah in KUALA LUMPUR, Panarat
Thepgumpanat and Viparat Jantraprap in BANGKOK; Editing by
Praveen Menon and Robert Birsel)