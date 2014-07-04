(Corrects first paragraph to say one of the biggest IPOs and
not the second biggest)
HONG KONG/KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 Malaysian
state-investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd said on Thursday it
plans a stock market listing of its energy assets, seeking to
raise more than $3 billion in what is set to be one of the
nation's biggest initial public offerings.
1MDB has appointed Deutsche Bank and Maybank
as joint global coordinators for the IPO, which is
slated to take place in the fourth quarter of 2014, the company
said in a statement.
The IPO proceeds will be used to fund growth plans and the
partial repayment of outstanding debt, it said.
Goldman Sachs was named advisor for the IPO, while
Maybank and Ambank have been appointed as joint principal
advisors, the statement added.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by
David Holmes)