* Picks Deutsche Bank, MayBank as joint global coordinators
* IPO planned for fourth quarter of 2014
(Adds details on power business, company's debt)
By Denny Thomas and Yantoultra Ngui
HONG KONG/KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 Malaysian state
investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) is seeking to raise
more than $3 billion through a stock market listing of its
energy assets, in what is set to be the nation's second-biggest
initial public offering (IPO).
Struggling under the burden of $11 billion in borrowed
money, 1MDB is regarded as a cross between a sovereign wealth
fund and a private investment vehicle. Prime Minister Najib
Razak chairs its advisory board.
1MDB, which owns 16 power and desalination plants in six
countries, has appointed Deutsche Bank and Maybank
as joint global coordinators for the IPO, which is
slated to take place in the fourth quarter of 2014, the company
said in a statement on Thursday.
The IPO proceeds will be used to fund growth plans and for
the partial repayment of outstanding debt, it said.
Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs was named adviser for
the IPO, while domestic banks Maybank and Ambank have been
appointed as joint principal advisers, the statement added.
Controversy has dogged 1MDB almost since it was first set up
months after Najib came to power in 2009. It was established to
fund projects that form part of his Economic Transformation
Program. Since then, it has expanded rapidly to achieve a net
power generation capacity of 5,570 megawatts to become the
country's second-biggest independent power producer.
However, critics have questioned its investment choices, the
size of its debt, $2.25 billion parked in a Cayman Island fund,
hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue earned by Goldman
Sachs for handling its bond issues, delays in its accounts,
changes of auditors, and a perceived lack of transparency.
A $1.9 billion bridging loan that fell due in November has
been rolled over twice, most recently two weeks ago, in order to
give 1MDB more time to launch the IPO.
In 2013, 1MDB generated cash flow of 860 million Malaysian
ringgit ($268 million) from operations, far below the annual
interest outlay of 1.62 billion. It would have made a 1.85
billion ringgit loss, but for a 2.7 billion revaluation of its
property portfolio, Reuters previously reported.
The planned IPO would be Malaysia's second largest behind
Felda Global Ventures Holdings Ltd, which raised $3.1
billion in 2012.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by
David Holmes and Mark Potter)