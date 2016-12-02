* New measures to deregulate onshore ringgit hedging mkt
* Exporters can retain only up to 25 pct in foreign currency
* Measures will take effect from Monday
By Joseph Sipalan
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 Malaysia's central bank
announced new measures on Friday to boost liquidity and
encourage more domestic trade of the ringgit, as it looks to
stem the currency's recent slide against a surging U.S. dollar.
Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said in a statement that
exporters could only retain up to 25 percent of export proceeds
in a foreign currency, while the remainder must be converted
into ringgit. Higher balances would need BNM approval, it said.
Exporters are also able to hedge and unhedge up to 6 months
of their foreign currency obligations.
"Foreign currency arising from conversion of export proceeds
will be used to ensure continuous liquidity of foreign currency
in the onshore market," the bank said.
The new measures will take effect on Monday.
As a sweetener to keep more cash at home, the bank said all
ringgit proceeds from exporters can earn a higher deposit rate
of 3.25 percent per year.
Speaking to reporters, Assistant Governor Adnan Zaylani said
exporters were free to convert currency to meet up to six
months of loan obligations not denominated in ringgit.
The new measures also state that all payments among resident
exporters should only be made in ringgit.
"Although reserves rose last month, the central bank seems
to want to ensure it can boost them further through retaining 75
percent of exporters' foreign currency," said Trinh Nguyen,
senior economist for investment bank Natixis based in Hong Kong.
"This is to ensure it can boost its reserve buffer through
domestic sources."
The ringgit skidded to 13-month lows last month as the U.S.
dollar surged after Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election
win on Nov. 8.
Malaysia and other emerging economies have seen a rise in
capital outflows as foreign investors sell local stocks and
bonds in expectations of higher returns in U.S. markets if
interest rates rise under Trump.
Last month, the central bank attempted to clamp down on
offshore trade of the ringgit, which has plunged nearly 7
percent against the dollar over the last two weeks and is Asia's
worst-performing currency.
While the central bank said the measures did not amount to
capital controls, markets have remained jittery and its moves
have had little impact, traders and analysts said.
MORE LIQUIDITY
Adnan said seven banks had said they would exit the
non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market, and had discussed with
BNM how to manage any impact on their investment portfolios.
"We are providing liquidity to the (onshore) market and will
continue to do so as far as necessary. We do need to maintain
liquidity in our markets," Adnan said.
Among other measures, it said residents could hedge and
manage foreign exposure with onshore banks subject to prudential
limits.
Resident and non-resident fund managers can also freely and
actively manage foreign exchange exposure up to 25 percent of
invested assets.
It would enhance secondary bond market liquidity via
commitments of market makers and rebalance demand of foreign
currency.
Malaysian ringgit NDFs added to gains after
the central bank announcement. They was up nearly 1 percent at
4.4385 at 1025 GMT.
(Additional reporting by A.Ananthalakshmi, Emily Chow and Liz
Lee; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Kim Coghill, Robert
Birsel)