KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 Malaysia will form a royal
commission to investigate a multi-billion-dollar
foreign-exchange scandal involving the central bank, over two
decades after the issue first came to light, the government said
on Wednesday.
A preliminary investigation found evidence of a possible
cover-up of the case, which occurred during the tenure of
then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed, in the 1980s and 1990s,
the government said.
The task force that carried out that investigation was set
up to find out how much the central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia,
lost during a foray into currency trading more than 20 years
ago, the office of Prime Minister Najib Razak said in a
statement.
The task force "found that the extent of losses is larger
than what was reported to Cabinet and Parliament," the statement
said.
The investigation came just months after Mahathir formed a
new political party aimed at toppling Najib, his former protégé,
who has been linked to a multi-billion-dollar financial scandal
tied to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
The 1MDB scandal is at the centre of a clutch of civil suits
filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, which is seeking to
seize assets believed to have been bought using money stolen
from the state fund.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing and has been cleared of any
wrongdoing by Malaysia's attorney-general.
