HONG KONG Nov 16 Malaysia's central bank
has asked foreign banks to refrain from trading in the offshore
non-deliverable forwards market in the ringgit, according to a
letter seen by a Reuters sent to banks.
The letter, sent by onshore custodians to foreign banks,
asks them to cease any transactions in any offshore Malaysian
ringgit non-deliverable forwards or offshore
derivatives when unwinding their positions in Malaysian markets.
Two separate sources at other banks confirmed receipt of the
letter.
At 40 percent of the total outstanding bond market,
Malaysia's foreign holdings are one of the largest in Asia.
Investors typically use the liquid NDF markets in Singapore and
Hong Kong to hedge their exposure because of the many
restrictions in the domestic market.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE.
Editing by Bill Tarrant.)