By Saikat Chatterjee and Liz Lee
| HONG KONG/KUALA LUMPUR
HONG KONG/KUALA LUMPUR Nov 28 Malaysia's
attempts to force currency traders overseas to stop selling down
the ringgit, as investors flee the country's bond market, has
had little discernible impact so far, traders and analysts say.
Over a week ago, Bank Negara Malaysia demanded that offshore
banks confirm through signed letters that neither they nor their
corporate clients would trade the ringgit on the non-deliverable
forward markets.
An NDF allows banks and companies to hedge or speculate on
emerging market currencies overseas when exchange controls in
those countries make it difficult to trade directly on the spot
market.
Bank Negara sent the letters to about 58 firms in Malaysia
that have connections to offshore ringgit trading. Only a
half-dozen offshore firms signed the letters, the Bank said last
week.
The move has done little to bring ringgit trading onshore so
far, traders said.
"If you think the economy is not doing well, then going
onshore (to trade) will hardly help, as there is a high
possibility the government may slap capital controls to protect
its currency or domestic markets. And that would be very
painful," said Nitin Dialdas, chief investment officer at
Mandarin Capital Limited.
PLUNGED 7 PERCENT
The ringgit has plunged nearly 7 percent over the last two
weeks, the worst performing currency in Asia. On Monday, it
weakened further to 4.46 to the dollar in thin trade at 0900
GMT.
The reason for the tumble is mostly because foreign
investors have fled Malaysia's bond market - they own 40 percent
of it - after bond yields spiked across the world amid
speculation President-elect Donald Trump's stimulus policies
will ignite inflation.
The immediate risk for Malaysia is its $81.4 billion worth
of short-term external debt, said Trinh Nguyen, senior economist
at Natixis investment bank in Hong Kong.
The Bank is "not without options", said Trinh, noting it
could let the ringgit continue to slide, intervene to defend the
currency, raise interest rates or even impose capital controls,
as Malaysia did during the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis.
The central bank has less ammunition to defend the ringgit.
Foreign currency reserves stood at $98.3 billion as of Nov. 15,
Bank Negara said, about a third below the record $141.4 billion
reached in 2013.
Malaysia "is treating the symptoms and not the underlying
cause of the problem, which is worsening economic fundamentals,"
said the head of local rates and FX trading at a U.S. bank in
Hong Kong.
"Foreigners should be worried."
AROUND THE CLOCK
NDF markets for Asian currencies began in the 1990s as a way
for foreign investors with local investments to hedge their
exposure offshore due to local restrictions on currency trading
or simply to speculate. By mid-2000, Asian currencies had
dominated NDF trading in the global foreign exchange centers of
Hong Kong, Singapore and London.
The ringgit is one of the most actively traded emerging
market currencies in the NDF markets. About 60 percent of
ringgit trading is done offshore, where the average daily
turnover is nearly $13 billion. That makes it far more
vulnerable to global events than other emerging currencies,
traders say.
Malaysia does not recognise offshore trading in the ringgit
because the currency is not international. But since the central
bank has no jurisdiction over the offshore markets, it has tried
to exert pressure on global banks through their Malaysian
operations.
Global banks with operations in Malaysia would have to think
twice about trading the ringgit overseas, once they sign letters
promising not to do that, say bankers involved in the trade.
"It directly hurts our ability to offer portfolio hedging
strategies to our clients, as we don't know whether our domestic
operations will be affected because of this," said the head of
currency trading at a U.S. bank.
Bank Negara has not spelled out what action it would take
against a global bank's domestic operations for trading ringgit
offshore.
BOOST DOMESTIC MARKET
At the same time, Bank Negara has said it is trying to make
the domestic market more attractive for ringgit trading, though
it has not disclosed what those measures would be.
Traders say the devil is in those details.
"The (Malaysian) regulators want something to be done fairly
quickly but the reality is, operationally, certain things may
not be achieved that quickly," said Ng Kheng Siang, head of Asia
Pacific fixed income at State Street Global Advisors.
The central bank's move is making Malaysia's foreign bond
holders nervous. Nearly half the domestic bond market is owned
by foreign investors or roughly $42 billion, according to
Goldman Sachs.
"Our ability to hedge in the NDF market is being slightly
restricted and we do have to think about taking those positions
where we may not necessarily be able to hedge the currency,"
said Kenneth Akintewe, senior investment manager for Asian fixed
income at Aberdeen Asset Management.
CAPITAL FLIGHT
Below the unfolding ringgit saga are more deep-seated issues
with the Malaysian economy.
"I think Malaysia is especially vulnerable to any large
outflows," said Tim Condon, chief economist at ING based in
Singapore, citing the headwinds to the domestic economy from
slowing growth and an increasingly unfavorable global trade
environment.
Credit default swaps, a type of credit derivative instrument
that allows an investor to take a bet on the direction of the
fundamentals of a country or a company, has signaled increased
problems for the South-east Asian economy.
Spreads on Malaysia's five-year contracts
have blown out nearly 50 basis points since the outcome of the
U.S. elections on Nov. 9, underperforming the broader Asian
index, which is up 10 basis points.
(Additional Reporting by Nichola Saminather in SINGAPORE,
Michelle Chen in HONG KONG and Praveen Menon in KUALA LUMPUR;
Editing by Bill Tarrant)