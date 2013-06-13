KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 Malaysian construction and property firm Gamuda Bhd said it is buying land worth 620 million ringgit ($197.92 million) in the country's richest state of Selangor for residential and commercial development.

The purchase, to be paid with internal funds and loans, is expected to generate gross development value of 5 billion ringgit over 16 years, Gamuda said in a filing to the stock exchange late Thursday.

The deal covers 724 acres (293 hectares) of agricultural land about 30 kilometres (19 miles) north of the capital Kuala Lumpur. ($1 = 3.1325 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Stephen Coates)