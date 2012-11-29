BRIEF-Russia's Avtovaz says 2017 sales seen at more than 300,000 vehicles
* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 29 Malaysia's Genting Bhd said on Thursday its net profit for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 fell 45 percent to 190.3 million ringgit from 347.1 million ringgit the same quarter a year ago.
The gaming-to-power group said the weaker performance stemmed mainly from impairment losses as well as higher depreciation costs.
Genting said revenue dropped to 1.943 billion ringgit from 2.316 billion ringgit a year earlier.
The company's shares closed 2 percent lower at 8.82 ringgit a share on Thursday, compared with the broader market's 0.05 percent rise. (Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran)
TOKYO, June 3 Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it had sold all shares in Tesla Inc by the end of 2016, having cancelled its tie-up with the U.S. luxury automaker to jointly develop electric vehicles.