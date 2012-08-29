KUALA LUMPUR Aug 29 Malaysia's Genting Bhd
said on Wednesday its net profit for its second
quarter ended June 30 dropped 20.6 percent to 534.5 million
ringgit ($171.56 million) from 673.22 million ringgit the same
quarter a year ago.
The gaming-to-property group said the weaker performance
stemmed mainly from lower contributions at its Singapore gaming
unit and palm oil business.
Genting said revenue climbed marginally to 4.51 billion
ringgit from 4.46 billion ringgit a year earlier.
The company's shares closed 1.31 percent lower at 9.02
ringgit a share on Wednesday, compared with the broader market's
0.09 percent drop.
($1 = 3.1155 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing By Siva Sithraputran)