KUALA LUMPUR Aug 24 Gaming firm Genting
Malaysia Bhd said on Monday its wholly-owned unit GENM Capital
Bhd has issued 2.4 billion ringgit ($564 million) of medium-term
notes under a programme with an aggregate nominal value of 5
billion ringgit.
The proceeds from the issuance will be used for operating
expenses, capital expenditure and working capital requirements
including the redevelopment of the properties of Genting
Malaysia, according to a filing with the local stock exchange.
CIMB Investment Bank and Maybank Investment Bank
are the joint principal advisers and joint lead
arrangers for the medium-term note programme, the filing showed.
For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1V4yT2n
($1 = 4.2580 ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; editing by David Clarke)