KUALA LUMPUR Aug 24 Gaming firm Genting Malaysia Bhd said on Monday its wholly-owned unit GENM Capital Bhd has issued 2.4 billion ringgit ($564 million) of medium-term notes under a programme with an aggregate nominal value of 5 billion ringgit.

The proceeds from the issuance will be used for operating expenses, capital expenditure and working capital requirements including the redevelopment of the properties of Genting Malaysia, according to a filing with the local stock exchange.

CIMB Investment Bank and Maybank Investment Bank are the joint principal advisers and joint lead arrangers for the medium-term note programme, the filing showed.

For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1V4yT2n ($1 = 4.2580 ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; editing by David Clarke)