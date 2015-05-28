KUALA LUMPUR May 28 Malaysian conglomerate Genting Bhd on Thursday posted a 24.6 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, partly driven by gains on the disposal of financial assets.

Net profit for January-March climbed to 620 million ringgit ($170.28 million) from 497.5 million ringgit in the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue shed 6.9 percent to 4.37 billion ringgit.

For the full stock exchange filing, please click: bit.ly/1HO5fLb

($1 = 3.6410 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, editing by David Evans)