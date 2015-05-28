Agrium posts quarterly loss vs. year-ago profit
May 1 Canadian fertilizer maker Agrium Inc reported a quarterly loss on Monday, compared with a year-ago profit, largely due to higher natural gas costs and lower phosphate prices.
KUALA LUMPUR May 28 Malaysian conglomerate Genting Bhd on Thursday posted a 24.6 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, partly driven by gains on the disposal of financial assets.
Net profit for January-March climbed to 620 million ringgit ($170.28 million) from 497.5 million ringgit in the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue shed 6.9 percent to 4.37 billion ringgit.
($1 = 3.6410 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, editing by David Evans)
