KUALA LUMPUR Aug 26 Genting Bhd, a
Malaysian-based gaming-to-plantations conglomerate, on Wednesday
posted a sharp drop in quarterly net profit to its lowest level
in 6-1/2 years.
The group, controlled by Lim Kok Thay, Malaysia's fourth
richest man according to Forbes, said net profit for the
April-June period slumped 81.7 percent to 67.9 million ringgit
($16 million) from 372.1 million the same quarter a year ago.
The outcome, its weakest result since December 2008 when it
made a quarterly loss, partly reflected "fair value" adjustments
on derivative instruments as well as other impairment charges,
the company said.
Revenue dropped 5.5 percent to 4.17 billion ringgit.
The results were announced after the Kuala Lumpur stock
exchange closed with the stock down 1.48 percent at 6.64
ringgit.
Genting shares have drop 24 percent year to date, mainly
hurt by softer gaming and plantations businesses,
underperforming a 11.2 percent drop in the Kuala Lumpur
benchmark index over that period.
For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1MTnpO1
($1 = 4.2450 ringgit)
