Bitcoin surges to all-time high above $1,700
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
KUALA LUMPUR Internet users were denied access to Google Inc's Malaysia website on Tuesday, and were redirected to a hacked page saying "Google Malaysia Hacked by Tiger-Mate #Bangladeshi Hacker".
The company has reached out to the organization that manages the domain name to resolve the issue, MYNIC, a Google Malaysia spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.
MYNIC is operated by the country's ministry of communications and multimedia, and is the administrator for all websites ending with ".my", according to the company's website.
The website for Malaysia Airlines experienced a similar problem in January, but the airline quickly reassured users that their bookings and private data had not been compromised.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
MONTREAL/PARIS A United Nations agency has launched an effort to craft global guidance for the use of laptops and other portable electronics in passenger aircraft cabins after selective bans by the United States and Britain upset airline passengers as well as Middle Eastern carriers.