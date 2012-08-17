KUALA LUMPUR Aug 17 Malaysian cocoa processor
Guan Chong Bhd said on Friday it will not proceed with
a secondary listing on the Singapore stock exchange, saying it
was reconsidering its capital requirements for expanding the
company.
The cancelled listing adds to a string of Asian flotations
that have been delayed or scrapped as investors worry about
Europe's debt crisis and China's slowing economy as well as
Facebook Inc's botched initial public offering in May.
"After much consideration, we wish to reassess our strategic
directions with regard to capital requirements for expansion,"
Guan Chong's managing director and chief executive, Brandon Tay
Hoe Lian, said in a statement.
The company, with an annual grinding capacity of 200,000
metric tonnes, initially planned to issue up to 31 million new
shares, or 9.76 percent of its existing capital, while
shareholders would have sold up to 31 million secondary shares.
The company's stock in Kuala Lumpur closed 2.27 percent
lower at 3.01 ringgit per share on Friday, underperforming the
broader index's 0.02 percent drop.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Matt Driskill)