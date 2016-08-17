(Repeats to attach to alert)

KUALA LUMPUR Aug 17 An oil tanker carrying 900,000 litres of diesel has been hijacked and taken into Indonesian waters, Malaysian maritime authorities said on Wednesday.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a statement that the ship, Vier Harmoni, has been located in the waters off Batam, Indonesia.

The MMEA said they have yet to confirm the identity of the hijackers. The ship, which sailed from the Tanjung Pelepas port in Malaysia on Tuesday, was carrying diesel with an estimated value of 1.57 million ringgit ($392,795). ($1 = 3.9970 ringgit) (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)