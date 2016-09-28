KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 Honda Motor Co Ltd
said on Wednesday that the driver-side airbag inflator
ruptured during a fatal crash in Malaysia, in the fourth death
this year in the Southeast Asian country linked to airbags from
supplier Takata Corp.
The incident on Sept. 24 took place in Johor, a state in
southern Malaysia, and involved a 2009 Honda City. The car was
part of a product recall announced by Honda in June last year,
that required the replacement of the Takata driver's front
airbag, the company said in a statement.
No details of the victim were provided.
Honda said it had confirmed with Malaysian police during an
inspection that the Takata single stage driver's airbag inflator
had ruptured in the crash, but said the official cause of death
had not been determined.
The passenger's airbag inflator did not rupture, Honda said.
Takata could not immediately be reached for comment outside
regular business hours.
Honda recalled more vehicles in Malaysia earlier this year
to replace air bag inflators, as part of a global recall
involving potentially deadly air bags from supplier Takata.
Driver-side inflators supplied by Takata ruptured in three
other fatal crashes involving Honda cars in Malaysia earlier
this year.
Takata's defective air bag inflators have been linked to at
least 14 deaths globally so far and more than 100 injuries, and
sparked the largest-ever auto recall.
About 100 million Takata air bag inflators have been
declared defective worldwide. In the United States, nearly 70
million inflators have been declared defective.
