KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 The driver of a Honda City
in Malaysia possibly died from a ruptured airbag after her car
was involved in a "minor accident" over the weekend, local daily
The Star reported on Monday.
A 44-year-old woman in the driver seat was found with
injuries to her chest from an item protruding from the centre of
the steering wheel, and the driver's front airbag was found
ruptured, the newspaper reported, citing a senior officer from
the fire and rescue department.
The woman later died at the scene of the accident, the
report said.
Malaysian police were not able to confirm if the death was
caused by a faulty airbag.
"We are still waiting for the official report from the
post-mortem," Mohd Zani Che Din, assistant police commissioner
of the Petaling Jaya district, told Reuters.
Honda Malaysia spokesman Jordhat Johan said the company was
investigating the case and could not provide any further
details.
Three other passengers in the Honda and two in a Mercedes,
which the Honda had bumped into, were all unhurt, the Star
reported.
Just last week, Honda Motor Co Ltd recalled 147,894
vehicles in Malaysia to replace front passenger air bag
inflators, as part of a global recall involving potentially
deadly air bags from supplier Takata Corp.
The recall included the City, Accord and Civic models, among
others.
The inflators, which regulators fear could explode with
excessive force after prolonged exposure to heat and humidity,
have been linked to over 100 injuries and 13 deaths, two in
Malaysia.
