KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 Honda Motor Co Ltd
said the driver-side airbag inflator ruptured during a
fatal crash in Malaysia, possibly the third death this year in
the Southeast Asian country linked to airbags from supplier
Takata Corp.
A 44-year-old woman in the driver seat of a Honda City was
found with injuries to her chest from an item protruding from
the centre of the steering wheel, and the driver's front airbag
was found ruptured following an accident on Saturday, local
daily The Star reported on Monday.
The woman later died at the scene of the accident.
Honda said it had confirmed with Malaysian police during an
inspection that the Takata single stage driver's airbag inflator
had ruptured in the crash, but said the official cause of death
had not been determined.
Takata could not immediately be reached for comment outside
regular business hours.
The car involved in the crash, a 2005 model of the Honda
City, was involved in a recall issued in May 2015 that required
the replacement of airbag inflators in the driver and passenger
sides, the company said.
Three mailed recall notices were sent to the owner of the
car involved in the fatal crash, Honda said, adding its records
indicated that the recall repair was never completed.
Last week, Honda issued more recalls in Malaysia, as part of
a global recall involving potentially deadly airbags from
Takata. The recall included the City, Accord and Civic models,
among others.
The inflators, which regulators fear could explode with
excessive force after prolonged exposure to heat and humidity,
had already been linked to over 100 injuries and 13 deaths.
Honda said in May driver-side inflators supplied by Takata
ruptured in two fatal crashes involving Honda cars in Malaysia
earlier this year.
A Honda Malaysia spokesman told Reuters last week that local
authorities were still investigating the cause of the two
deaths.
