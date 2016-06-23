Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 Honda Malaysia said on Thursday it was recalling 147,894 vehicles to replace the front passenger airbag inflator.
The recall would include 2003-2011 models, but would not affect current selling models, it said.
Honda Motor Co Ltd has been recalling cars after auto parts maker Takata Corp agreed last month to declare more of its airbags as defective in the United States. Honda recalled around 784,000 vehicles in Japan earlier this month. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.