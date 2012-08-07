KUALA LUMPUR Aug 7 Malaysia's IGB Real Estate
Investment Trust (Reit) will offer up to 670 million
units in an initial public offering (IPO) that could fetch as
much as 838 million ringgit ($269.80 million).
The flotation, expected to debut on Sept. 19, is the fourth
largest initial public offer (IPO) in the Southeast Asian
country this year after the planned listing of Astro All Asia
Network Plc.
The IPO will provide the country's largest reit by asset
value with more financial muscle to buy real estate in the
future.
The IPO comprises 469 million units for sale to
institutional and selected investors and another 201 million
units to eligible directors, employees and the public, according
to the draft prospectus of the offer filed on Monday.
The retail portion is priced at an indicative price of 1.25
ringgit per share while the institutional price will be
determined on Sept 4, after the bookbuilding ends. The
bookbuilding process will start on Aug. 28, according to the
prospectus.
Based on the retail price of 1.25 ringgit per share,
post-IPO IGB Reit would have a market capitalisation of 4.25
billion ringgit, the largest in Malaysia ahead of Pavilion Real
Estate Investment Trust <P R EI.KL>.
IGB Reit, a unit of Malaysian property firm IGB Corp Bhd
, has hired CIMB Investment Bank and Hong Leong
Investment Bank as the joint principal advisers and joint
managing underwriters for the IPO.
CIMB, Credit Suisse and Hong Leong are the joint global
coordinators, while CIMB, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, DBS,
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Hong Leong, HSBC, JP Morgan and
Maybank are the joint book runners. Joint underwriters are
AmInvestment, CIMB, Hong Leong and Maybank.
In addition to IGB Reit's listing for the remaining part of
the year, Malaysia's second richest man Ananda Krishnan also
plans to re-list his pay-TV firm Astro in a deal that could
fetch as much as $1.5 billion.
($1 = 3.1060 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Sunil Nair)