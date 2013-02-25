KUALA LUMPUR Feb 25 A Malaysian consortium led
by IGB Corporation has lost the chance to build the
$2.7 billion Taipei Twin Towers.
The consortium, which includes Taipei Gateway International
Development, was reported in October to have won the bid to
develop the towers, Taiwan's biggest urban development
initiative.
However, Kuala Lumpur-listed property developer IGB said in
a stock exchange filing on Monday that the Taipei city
government had cancelled the consortium's award after the
parties failed to agree terms for the contract.
Shares of IGB closed little changed on Manday, up 0.44
percent, against a 0.08 percent rise in the broader property
stocks index.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by David Goodman)